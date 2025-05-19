42 unexploded shells destroyed in Poonch

Security forces on Sunday destroyed 42 unexploded shells in different forward villages near the Line of Control in Poonch district, officials said. Shells were found in border areas of Jhullas, Salotri, Dharati and Salani villages. (ANI)

Indian Army, in close coordination with local police authorities, successfully conducted a controlled operation for the safe destruction of 42 unexploded ordnances in the border areas of Jhullas, Salotri, Dharati and Salani, a defence spokesperson said.

He said these shells, remnants of recent cross-border shelling, posed a serious threat to the lives and safety of local residents.

Indian Army engineers have launched a sweeping clearance operation across border districts, defusing over 80 unexploded shells in the past five days — including 6 in Pargwal, 19 in Rajouri, 42 in Poonch, and 12 along the International Border (IB).

The operation in Poonch was carried out with utmost precision, adhering to all standard safety protocols to prevent any risk to civilian life or property, the spokesperson said.

He said the bomb disposal teams from the army, in coordination with police, ensured the complete neutralisation of all explosive remnants.

Jammu divisional commissioner visits Mendhar

Jammu divisional commissioner Ramesh Kumar on Sunday visited Mendhar sub-division in Poonch to take stock of the situation in areas affected by cross border shelling.

The visit was to assess the damage and ensure timely support to the affected families.

He was accompanied by Poonch deputy commissioner Vikas Kundal and other senior officers.

Kumar inspected several locations and interacted with residents to understand their grievances. He visited the residence of woman who lost her life due to the shelling.

Rajouri DC Abhishek Sharma on Sunday visited shelling-hit villages Lam, Laroka and Qila Darhal to assess the ground situation and interacted with the affected families.