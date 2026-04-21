4.25 lakh enrolled as Ludhiana ramps up CM health scheme coverage

As part of an intensified push to expand coverage under the state’s flagship health programme, the district administration has already enrolled around 4.25 lakh residents under the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana, deputy commissioner Himanshu Jain said on Monday. The enrolment marks a significant stride in the rollout of the healthcare initiative, launched on January 22, 2026. (HT File)

The enrolment marks a significant stride in the rollout of the healthcare initiative, launched on January 22 this year, which promises cashless medical cover of up to ₹10 lakh per family. Officials said the administration is now aiming to scale up registrations further to ensure that no eligible household is left uncovered.

“We will continue registering more people and our aim is to cover every family in the district,” Jain said, adding that the enrolment process has been deliberately simplified to encourage wider participation.

Residents can register instantly at any Common Service Centre (CSC) or designated camp by furnishing their Aadhaar card and voter ID, with no requirement for prior appointments or intermediaries.

To accelerate the drive, the district administration will organise 76 enrolment camps across Ludhiana starting Tuesday, enabling on-the-spot registrations. Jain has directed officials to treat the enrolment campaign as a top priority and ensure maximum outreach.

Parallel efforts are underway at the sub-divisional level as well.

Swati Tiwana, sub-divisional magistrate, Khanna, recently chaired a review meeting with senior medical officers, ASHA workers and CSC representatives to assess progress under the scheme. She emphasised the need for grassroots mobilisation, directing ASHA workers to undertake door-to-door campaigns, particularly in rural areas, to raise awareness and ensure last-mile coverage.

During a visit to Ludhiana in February, the state health minister had set an ambitious target of enrolling nearly three lakh beneficiaries daily.

Under the scheme, beneficiaries can avail treatment without any upfront payment at over 800 empanelled hospitals, including government institutions, private facilities and specialised centres within Punjab as well as select hospitals outside the state. The coverage spans more than 2,500 medical procedures and packages, encompassing major and minor surgeries, critical illnesses such as cancer, cardiac and neurological conditions, dialysis, orthopaedic interventions, ICU care, diagnostics and medicines. It also includes expenses for up to three days prior to hospitalisation and 15 days post-discharge, along with follow-up medication.