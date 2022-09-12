Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 42-year-old man ends life in Mohali’s Badmajra village

42-year-old man ends life in Mohali’s Badmajra village

chandigarh news
Published on Sep 12, 2022 04:21 AM IST

The deceased used to work as a door-to-door garbage collector in Mohali’s Kharar town, and lived with his wife and three minor children

On Sunday, the man’s wife found his body hanging around 8.30 am and alerted the police, who responded to the scene and rushed him to the civil hospital in Kharar. But he was declared brought dead. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

A 42-year-old man hanged himself from a ceiling fan at his house in Badmajra village on Sunday morning.

Investigating officer ASI Angrez Singh said the deceased used to work as a door-to-door garbage collector in Kharar, and lived with his wife and three minor children.

On Sunday, his wife found his body hanging around 8.30 am and alerted the police, who responded to the scene and rushed the man to the civil hospital in Kharar. But he was declared brought dead.

The deceased’s wife, who works as domestic help in nearby houses, told the police that her husband was upset due to their family’s financial problems. Police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure. The body was handed over to the family after autopsy.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP