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43 gm heroin, phone recovered from Ferozepur jail, 4 booked

The accused include inmates Sukhdeep Singh, Gagandeep Singh and Kuljit Singh, besides PESCO employee Gurmit Singh, who has been arrested

Published on: May 16, 2026 08:22 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Ferozepur
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Ferozepur police have booked three inmates and a Punjab Ex-Servicemen Corporation (PESCO) employee for allegedly smuggling heroin and a mobile phone into the Ferozepur Central Jail.

During routine frisking, jail staff allegedly recovered 43 gm heroin from an inmate’s underwear. (Getty Images/Vetta)

The accused include inmates Sukhdeep Singh, Gagandeep Singh and Kuljit Singh, besides PESCO employee Gurmit Singh, who has been arrested.

According to officials, the incident came to light around midnight on May 14 when a life imprisonment convict Sukhdeep Singh, a resident of Faridkot, was entering the jail through the “deori” gate. During routine frisking, jail staff allegedly recovered 43 gm heroin from his underwear.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the contraband was allegedly arranged and facilitated by Gurmit Singh, a PESCO employee deployed on control room duty outside the jail premises. Another inmate, Gagandeep, was also booked for conspiring in the drug movement.

Jail authorities also recovered a keypad mobile phone, along with its battery and a Vi SIM card, from inmate Kuljit Singh. Investigators suspect that the mobile phone had been handed over by an unidentified person to the PESCO employee for delivery to prisoner Sukhdeep inside the jail.

 
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / 43 gm heroin, phone recovered from Ferozepur jail, 4 booked
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / 43 gm heroin, phone recovered from Ferozepur jail, 4 booked
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