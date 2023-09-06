10 Chandigarh colleges to also pick their representatives today

As many as 43,673 eligible students across 10 city colleges will be picking their representatives to the student council on Wednesday. Barricades installed outside the DAV College, Sector 10, Chandigarh, ahead of student council election on Tuesday, (Ravi Kumar/HT)

While the city has 11 colleges, only 10 will be going to polls as at Guru Gobind Singh College for Women, Sector-26, Chandigarh, the student council has been elected unopposed.

In the rest of the colleges, there are a total of 110 candidates in the race for the top four posts.

The voting will take place between 9 am and 1pm and students are expected to carry their student identity cards to be able to vote.

At Post Graduate Government College, Sector 11, which is now a co-educational institute, there are 4,520 votes and 19 polling booths. At the adjoining Post Graduate Government College for Girls, Sector 11, there are 3,870 voters and 10 booths have been set up.

At Post Government College for Girls, Sector-42, there are 3,291 votes for which 10 booths have been created, at Post Graduate Government College, Sector 46, 10 booths have been set up for 2,184 eligible voters.

At Goswami Ganesh Dutta Sanatan Dharam (GGDSD) College, Sector 32, there are 8,492 votes in which 49 booths have been set up, DAV-10 has 8,384 votes and 21 booths, MCM DAV-36 has 4,800 votes and 20 booths.

At Dev Samaj College for Women, Sector 45-B, there are 1,330 votes and three booths. There are a total of 5,954 students and 40 booths at Shri Guru Gobind Singh College, Sector-26, while at Government College of Commerce and Business Administration, Sector-50, there are 848 votes and four booths.

The electioneering was largely peaceful in these colleges as no untoward incident was reported since elections were announced.

Box:

Reminder for students

Voting will take place between 9 am and 1pm

Students are expected to carry their student ID cards to be able to vote.

Student council elected unopposed at GGSCW-26

At Guru Gobind Singh College for Women, Sector-26, the student council has been elected unopposed. Kamalpreet Kaur has been elected the president, Harpreet is the vice-president, Navneet Kaur is secretary and Vrinda is joint secretary of the student council for the academic session 2023-24.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON