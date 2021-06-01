Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news

45 confiscated vehicles gutted outside police station in Ludhiana

According to police, the fire was caused after a stubble-laden tractor-trolley crashed into a nearby electricity transformer after being hit by a speeding bus
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON JUN 01, 2021 01:03 AM IST
The confiscated vehicles that were damaged after a fire broke out in front of Basti Jodhewal police station in Ludhiana on Monday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

As many as 45 vehicles, including two cars, confiscated by police in different cases, were damaged after a fire broke out in front of Basti Jodhewal police station on Monday morning.

According to police, the fire was caused after a stubble-laden tractor-trolley crashed into a nearby electricity transformer after being hit by a speeding bus.

According to eyewitnesses, the speeding bus collided with the tractor-trolley in an attempt to overtake it. The trolley’s driver lost control over the vehicle that rammed into the electricity transformer.

The impact led to an explosion, which caused fire in the stubble and the flames soon engulfed the vehicles parked outside the police station.

The fire department was alerted and police personnel with the help of locals also tried to douse the flames meanwhile.

As two fire trucks from Sundar Nagar and fire brigade Headquarters arrived at the scene, it took firefighters an hour to put out the blaze.

Meanwhile, onlookers managed to nab the bus driver, who was found ferrying passengers at full capacity, in violation of government guidelines.

Inspector Mohammad Jamil, station house officer, Jodhewal police station, said around 45 vehicles, including two-wheelers and four-wheelers, were gutted. He added that investigation was underway into the accident and appropriate action will be taken against the accused.

