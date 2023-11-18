45 stubble burning cases in Haryana

Haryana on Friday recorded 45 incidents of paddy residue burning surpassing the 2,000 figure for this season. So far, 2,031 cases have been recorded with a maximum of 491 in Fatehabad, 302 in Jind and 267 in Kaithal. Meanwhile, Faridabad recorded the worst air in the state at 390 value, as per the CPCB’s bulletin at 4 pm. Other places in the ‘very poor’ category are Bhiwani (374), Sonipat (369), Fatehabad (368), Hisar (367), Gurugram (358), Rohtak (330) and Dharuhera (Rewari) (320). Charkhi Dadri (248), Yamuna Nagar (218) and Panipat (229) were in the ‘poor’ category.

Haryana on Friday recorded 45 incidents of stubble burning surpassing the 2,000 figure for this season. So far, 2,031 cases have been recorded with a maximum of 491 in Fatehabad, 302 in Jind and 267 in Kaithal.

Other short stories

Dr Gupta appointed save girl child campaign adviser

Chandigarh : The Haryana government has appointed Dr Usha Gupta as an adviser for the ‘Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao’ (BBBP) campaign. Dr Gupta has retired from the post of director general of health services of Haryana, and she will oversee initiatives related to this campaign in the state, an official spokesperson said.

Vacant HPGCL land to be used for industrial, educational devp

CHANDIGARH : Haryana Power Utilities chairman PK Das on Friday said that a scheme is being implemented to utilise the vacant land of Haryana Power Generation Corporation Limited (HPGCL) in Faridabad and Panipat for industrial and educational development. As many as 142-acre vacant land of Haryana HPGCL in Faridabad and 100-acre vacant land in Panipat are being transferred to the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC). The primary goal of this transfer is to facilitate the industrial development of Haryana, said Das, adding that the industries established in these areas are expected to generate employment opportunities for the youth and contribute to the economic growth of Haryana. “This initiative aligns with chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s vision of Industrial Haryana-Prosperous Haryana, aiming to boost the state’s economy and foster overall development,” he said. The HSIIDC is establishing the industrial units on 142- acre vacant land in Faridabad and 100 acres in Panipat.

International Geeta Mahotsav from Dec 7-24

Chandigarh : The international Geeta Mahotsav in Kurukshetra will start on December 7 and conclude on December 24, an official spokesperson said. On the occasion of Geeta jayanti on December 23, there will be a deepotsav, lamp donation, cultural performances, and a global Geeta recitation involving 18,000 students. The mahotsav-2023 marks the inaugural participation of Assam as a partner state, adding a distinctive regional flavour to the festivities. The festival will encompass a diverse range of activities, including the Haryana pavilion, cultural programmes, international Geeta seminar, Geeta run, educational initiatives, maha aarti, deepdan, shobha yatra, book fair, sant sammelan, 48 kos teerth sammelan, and displays by national and international organisations.

Site plan submitted for dairy complex in Ambala Cantt

Ambala : Haryana home minister Anil Vij on Friday said the process of construction of the dairy complex on 21 acres of land in Ambala Cantt will be started soon as the consultancy agency has submitted its site plan. He said that at the complex in Brahmin Majra village, the cowherds will get state-of-the-art facilities at one place, and it will be the first dairy complex in the state equipped with state-of-the-art facilities. The minister said this after chairing a meeting with the officials of Municipal Council and consultancy agency at his residence. After the complex is complete, all the dairies located at different places in the cantonment will be shifted that will help maintain the hygiene of the town.

