4,500 votes deleted in Mohali: 2023 survey

BQ: During a door-to-door survey, it came to the fore that a few voters either died or shifted to some other place following which their votes were deleted from the data. However, we have added new voters also. -- Aashika Jain, Mohali DC In the 2024 Lok Sabha election, the number of voters in Mohali has already scaled up to 7.93 lakh till March 31. (HT PHOTO)

Though the number of voters has gone up in the three assembly constituencies of the district compared to the last year, 4,489 votes were deleted, revealed a door-to-door survey conducted by the local administration in August 2023.

Mohali district falls under both Anandpur Sahib and Patiala parliamentary constituencies. Voters from Mohali and Kharar will vote for the next Anandpur Sahib MP, while those from Dera Bassi, including Zirakpur, will choose the next MP from Patiala.

Before the survey last year, there were a total of 2,66,222 registered voters in Kharar constituency, 1,39,858 male voters, 1,26,355 female voters and nine third gender voters.

Post-survey, the team cancelled 1,508 Kharar votes, including 765 male votes and 743 female votes. However, a total of 5,908 new votes, including 3,080 male and 2,828 female voters, were added in the list. Till December last year, Kharar had 2,70,622 voters.

“The door-to-door survey aimed at making people aware about their right to vote. During the survey, it came to the fore that a few voters either died or shifted to some other place following which their votes were deleted from the data. However, we successfully added new voters also,” Mohali deputy commissioner Aashika Jain said.

In Mohali, while 4,605 new votes were added last year post survey, 1,474 voters were excluded from the list. Before August, Mohali had 2,22,466 voters, including 1,16,016 male and 1,06,442 female voters besides seven third gender votes. Till December, the constituency had 2,25,597 votes, including 1,17,633 male, 1,07,957 female and seven third gender votes.

In Dera Bassi assembly constituency, while 6,613 votes were added in the voter list, 1,507 votes were deducted post survey. Till December, Dera Bassi had a total of 2,85,420 voters, including 1,50,020 male, 1,35,381 female and 19 third gender votes.

Increase of voters

While the number of voters in 2014 Lok Sabha election in Mohali district was 6.90 lakh, the number of voters increased to 7.17 lakh voters in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. In the 2024 Lok Sabha election, the number of voters in the district has already scaled up to 7.93 lakh till March 31.

“Voters can get their votes registered till May 4. We are leaving no stone unturned to generate awareness among the residents here that they should enjoy their right to franchise and make a strong government which can contribute to the country’s growth. From generating awareness through the IPL platform to Holi functions to getting the message published on the Verka milk packets and roping in youth icons and famous personalities for vote appeal, we are adding the voters in the list,” said nodal officer Gurbakshish Singh Antaal.