Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 45.6mm rain lashes Chandigarh, third-highest this season
chandigarh news

45.6mm rain lashes Chandigarh, third-highest this season

Chances of rain in Chandigarh will continue from Friday onwards, but the intensity is likely to be lower, as per the India Meteorological Department
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON SEP 17, 2021 02:20 AM IST
A scooterist braving the heavy showers at Madhya Marg in Chandigarh on Thursday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

In the 90 minutes between 6pm and 7.30pm, the city recorded 45.6mm rain, which was third highest this monsoon season, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

While the temperature was around 33°C at 5.30pm, the showers caused it to drop to around 24°C.

Chances of rain will continue from Friday onwards, but the intensity is likely to be lower.

Chandigarh had recorded the heaviest spell of monsoon rain (55.4mm) on August 4, while the second-highest was 47.2mm on June 12, considered part of pre-monsoon showers.

Thursday’s rain also surpassed 14mm, the highest precipitation recorded in September last year on the fourth.

IMD Chandigarh director Manmohan Singh said, “The heavy rain came about due to a Western Disturbance combining with the monsoon system. It was highest in the southern parts of Haryana. Chances of light rain will continue in the coming days and another heavy spell like this can be expected around September 19.”

Monsoon still 31% deficient

Since the onsent of monsoon in June this year, there has been 551mm rain, against a normal of 802mm – a deficit of around 31%.

RELATED STORIES

Meanwhile, at 34.6°C, the average maximum temperature of the city remained unchanged between Wednesday and Thursday. The minimum temperature also went up from 25.1°C to 26.2°C.

Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain around 35°C and the minimum between 25°C and 26°C.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Chandigarh tricity’s daily Covid cases climb to 14, highest in 20 days

891 properties found with parts sold outside family, Chandigarh admn informs HC

Punjabi University bringing down the curtains on regional centre in Mohali

Chandigarh: DSP’s wife succumbs to injuries 3 weeks after mishap
TRENDING TOPICS
Engineer's Day 2021
Sirajuddin Haqqani
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
KBC 13
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP