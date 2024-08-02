46 drug addicts rescued from illegal rehab centre in Panchkula

A joint team of the district administration and local police on Thursday rescued 46 drug addicts from an illegal private drug de-addiction centre that was operating in Tipra, Kalka sub-division, Barwala, without a valid licence. The raid was carried out by Kalka sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) SDM Lakshit Sareen and Panchkula ASP Manpreet Singh following a tip-off. (HT Photo)

The raid was carried out by Kalka sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Lakshit Sareen and Panchkula ASP Manpreet Singh following a tip-off.

The raiding team found that the establishment, operating under the name “New Generation Care Foundation Drug Counselling and Rehabilitation Centre”, did not have a valid licence and were even administering sedatives to inmates. Besides, the centre was not maintaining any register, which is mandatory.

ASP Manpreet Singh said the inmates were rescued and medicines, being administered to inmates against rules, were seized. He added that police were in the process of registering a case against the centre management.

SDM Lakshit Sareen said the centre’s licence was cancelled in 2023. The 46 rescued addicts were sent to the civil hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula, and their families were being informed.