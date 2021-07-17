4.6kg heroin recovered near Pak border, 2 held

Two persons having links with Pakistan-based smugglers were arrested with 4.6kg of heroin along the International Border in Tarn Taran, said police officials on Friday.

The accused have been identified as Kabal Singh and Surta Singh, residents of Dal village situated near the International Border.

Tarn Taran SSP Dhruman Nimbale said: “Police got a tip-off that the accused had hid heroin consignment somewhere in the land across the barbed fence near the Dal border outpost.”

With the help of the BSF, the police carried out a search operation in the area and recovered the heroin in two bottles, he said, adding the accused have been sent to police remand and more revelations are expected during their questioning.