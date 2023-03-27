47-year-old biker killed, pillion rider injured in Panchkula hit-and-run

A 47-year-old man was killed and his 58-year-old friend was injured after a car hit their motorcycle and drove off near Bella Vista Chowk in Panchkula on Saturday.

A Tata Nexon SUV, with a temporary registration number, hit the bike from behind and sped away. (iStock)

Police said the duo had left for some work from Housing Board Chowk in Manimajra.

While Deepak of Khark Mangoli village, Panchkula, was riding the motorcycle, Meherdeen of Mori Gate, Manimajra, was sitting pillion.

As per Meherdeen, when they reached near Bella Vista Chowk around 4.30 pm, a Tata Nexon SUV, with a temporary registration number, hit them from behind, causing them to fell on the road, and sped away.

They were both wearing helmets, but sustained injuries. Police rushed the duo to the civil hospital in Sector 6. There, doctors referred Deepak to PGIMER, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

Meherdeen was, meanwhile, fit to give his statement to the police.

On his complaint, police booked the unidentified car driver under Sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector-7 police station.

Officials privy to the matter said Deepak worked as a scrap dealer and they had not been able to identify the car driver till Sunday evening.