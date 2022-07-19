484 Panchvati parks being set up in Himachal: Minister

Aimed at providing an exclusive space for connecting senior citizens to nature, providing access to physical activity opportunities and serving as a safe space for making social connections at no cost, the Himachal Pradesh government is setting up 484 new Panchavati parks across the state.

Rural development minister Virender Kanwar said the scheme to set up such parks was started in 2020 under which four to six parks are proposed to be set up in lush green land of each development block of the state.

These are being setup to facilitate senior citizens to unwind and work out in a lush green environment near their homes, aimed at light cardio exercises and gentle strength training to promote healthy aging.

So far work on setting up parks on 284 locations is in full swing while 200 parks sites have been identified and 57 such parks have already been constructed.

Each park will benefit around 50,000 people in rural areas by keeping ageing populations healthy for longer than ever before. The state government has spent a sum of ₹15.66 crore on the construction of panchvati parks in the state since the year 2020.

