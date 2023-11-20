49 migratory birds species spotted at Chandigarh’s Sukhna Lake during survey

The Chandigarh Bird Club in its latest survey identified 49 species of migratory birds at Sukhna Lake. No waterfowl, however, was spotted in the area.

The Chandigarh Bird Club spotted 99 migratory birds species during its survey at Chandigarh’s Sukhna Lake. (HT File)

According to the survey, which was conducted from 7.30 am to 10.30 am, 321 birds were spotted. Of these, the most common species was the Indian spot-billed duck with 39 sightings, followed by 22 jungle babbler and 18 common moorhen and great cormorant each.

The Chandigarh Bird Club conducts an annual survey of Sukhna Lake to commemorate the Birdman of India Dr Salim Ali, on his birth anniversary, which happens to coincide with the arrival of migrating waterfowl.

Rima Dhillon, president, Chandigarh Bird Club, said the lake was divided into three transacts with 244 grids of 100m/100m and 13 birders from the club took part in the survey.

“It was a disappointing morning as there were scarcely any birds to be seen on the water. It is too soon to enumerate the reasons but there are always the usual reasons to fall back on - habitat degradation and global warming!,” Dhilloin observed. “It may sound clichéd but these are major factors and there is no denying it.”

“In today’s survey count, there were only four ruddy shelduck and common pochard, five gadwall, 39 spot-billed duck, 18 great cormorants, one darter and the elusive stork-billed kingfisher. It flashes into sight at regular intervals lest we forget. It is the hero of the lake as it has managed to survive all the disturbance and destruction of its environment over the past few years,” the club president said.