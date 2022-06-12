492 degrees awarded at PGGC Chandigarh annual convocation

Post Graduate Government College (PGGC), Sector 11, 64th held its annual convocation that saw 492 degrees being conferred upon students.

Three students were decorated with the roll of honour by the chief guest, Assam government’s additional chief secretary Maninder Bains..

Bains, an alumnus of the college, applauded the efforts of the students and spoke about the importance of college education. He encouraged the students to join PGGC’s alumni association and contribute to the betterment of their alma mater., before wishing them luck for their future endeavours.

College principal Sangam Kapoor presented the annual report and outlined the students’ achievements. She also encouraged the degree holders to contribute to the holistic growth of their college.

Ambala gets railways cleanliness award

Ambala

Ambala Division was awarded a total of 14 shields by the general manager during the 67th celebration of Railway Week, 2022 held recently in New Delhi. Divisional railway manager Gurinder Mohan Singh said Ambala won for best cleanliness, best coaching depot for Chandigarh depot among others.

Home Science College holds convocation

Chandigarh

The Government Home Science College, Sector 10, organised its 52nd annual convocation-cum-prize distribution function. As many as 200 graduates and post graduate students were conferred with the degrees. UT administration’s education secretary, Purva Garg was the chief guest of the occasion.

Research visibility in focus at GGDSD

Chandigarh

The department of library and the reader’s club, Goswami Ganesh Dutta Sanatan Dharma College, Sector 32, organised an extensive workshop on increasing research visibility and impact on Saturday. The workshop emphasised on various aspects of academic portals

Conference on smart investment held

Chandigarh A conference to mark the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav was held at the Tagore Theatre in collaboration with Citizens Awareness Group. Experts from the city spoke at the conference on ‘Creation of Wealth through Capital Markets’, giving tips on how to make smart investments, including representatives. The department of investment and public asset management organised the conference.

Jewellery, valuables reported stolen from Sec-8 house

Chandigarh

Police booked unidentified accused after a theft was reported from a house in Sector 8. The victim, Sandeep Kalia, 55, of Sector 8, reported the theft of three diamond rings, four gold rings, two pair gold earrings, one pair of Sahare gold, two pairs of diamond tops, two gold chains, one gold locket, one mangal sutra, one gold chain set, four silver bowls from his residence on June 7. The theft came to light when the family looked for the jewellery before going out for dinner. A case under section 380 (theft) of Indian Penal Code was registered at the Sector 3 police station on June 10.