492 degrees awarded at PGGC Chandigarh annual convocation
Post Graduate Government College (PGGC), Sector 11, 64th held its annual convocation that saw 492 degrees being conferred upon students.
Three students were decorated with the roll of honour by the chief guest, Assam government’s additional chief secretary Maninder Bains..
Bains, an alumnus of the college, applauded the efforts of the students and spoke about the importance of college education. He encouraged the students to join PGGC’s alumni association and contribute to the betterment of their alma mater., before wishing them luck for their future endeavours.
College principal Sangam Kapoor presented the annual report and outlined the students’ achievements. She also encouraged the degree holders to contribute to the holistic growth of their college.
Ambala gets railways cleanliness award
Ambala Division was awarded a total of 14 shields by the general manager during the 67th celebration of Railway Week, 2022 held recently in New Delhi. Divisional railway manager Gurinder Mohan Singh said Ambala won for best cleanliness, best coaching depot for Chandigarh depot among others.
Home Science College holds convocation
The Government Home Science College, Sector 10, organised its 52nd annual convocation-cum-prize distribution function. As many as 200 graduates and post graduate students were conferred with the degrees. UT administration’s education secretary, Purva Garg was the chief guest of the occasion.
Research visibility in focus at GGDSD
The department of library and the reader’s club, Goswami Ganesh Dutta Sanatan Dharma College, Sector 32, organised an extensive workshop on increasing research visibility and impact on Saturday. The workshop emphasised on various aspects of academic portals
Conference on smart investment held
Jewellery, valuables reported stolen from Sec-8 house
Police booked unidentified accused after a theft was reported from a house in Sector 8. The victim, Sandeep Kalia, 55, of Sector 8, reported the theft of three diamond rings, four gold rings, two pair gold earrings, one pair of Sahare gold, two pairs of diamond tops, two gold chains, one gold locket, one mangal sutra, one gold chain set, four silver bowls from his residence on June 7. The theft came to light when the family looked for the jewellery before going out for dinner. A case under section 380 (theft) of Indian Penal Code was registered at the Sector 3 police station on June 10.
Bombay HC may hear Nawab Malik, Anil Deshmukh's bail plea on Friday: Report
The Rajya Sabha polls in Maharashtra on Friday will see a battle between the opposition BJP and the ruling Shiv Sena-headed Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, of which the NCP is a part. The western state will see a contest for six seats with seven candidates being in the fray.
Kanpur man arrested for post on Prophet
He is the third social media user to have been arrested in the past two days. BJYM leader, Harshit Srivastava, and Hindu Samanvaya Samiti president, Tushar Shukla, were sent to jail for 14 days in judicial custody for similar offence.
Covid-19: At 2,813 cases, Maharashtra sees highest single-day jump since Feb 15
With Maharashtra and other states and Union territories (UTs), including Delhi, reporting continuous rise in Covid-19 cases, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan has asked them to maintain a strict vigilance and take pre-emptive action in regions that are showing concerns.
CM Himanta Biswa Sarma expands Assam cabinet, rejigs portfolio
Governor Jagdish Mukhi administered the oath of office and secrecy to Jayanta Malla Baruah and Nandita Garlosa. The strength of the council has now gone up to 16. BJP has 13 ministers while allies Asom Gana Parishad two and United Peoples’ Party Liberal one.
Nupur Sharma summoned on June 22 by Maharashtra Police over remarks on Prophet
The Maharashtra Police on Tuesday summoned suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on June 22 for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed recently that drew condemnation from several Islamic nations and opposition parties.
