498 more people contract virus in J&K

Jammu and Kashmir recorded 498 fresh Covid infections and seven deaths on Friday
By HT Correspondent, Srinagar
PUBLISHED ON JUN 26, 2021 01:19 AM IST
Jammu and Kashmir recorded 498 fresh Covid infections and seven deaths on Friday.

The number of patients who were cured in the UT was 871 with active positive cases dropping to 6,157 from the highest ever active cases of 52,848 on May 13.

There were 289 cases and three deaths in Kashmir. The Jammu division saw 209 infections and four fatalities.

The overall number of people who have recovered reached 3,03,526 prompting the recovery rate to climb to 96.90%.

Since the pandemic started, the overall cases in J&K have reached 3,13,974 and the death toll has hit 4,291.

Officials said with 82 cases, Srinagar had the highest number of new infections followed by 92 in Reasi district. Four districts had single-digit cases.

Srinagar and Jammu districts have together contributed for about 1.21 lakh cases and 1,954 deaths of the total. The Jammu district has the highest number of 1,130 fatalities followed by Srinagar with 824 deaths.

Since June 7, the UT has mostly recorded below-20 daily fatalities with lowest four on June 19 and June 23.

The second Covid wave peaked in May in the UT with the highest daily cases of 5,443 on May 7 and the highest daily deaths of 73 on May 17.

The month of May was most devastating for Jammu and Kashmir recording the highest 1,14,382 Covid-19 cases and 1,625 deaths related to the disease.

