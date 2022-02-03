49-year-old cyclist killed in hit-and-run accident in Mohali

A 49-year-old cyclist was killed in a hit-and-run accident on Airport Road on Wednesday morning.

Police said the victim, Pujab Shah, lived in Balongi and worked as a labourer in TDI City, Kharar. Around 7am on Wednesday, he was cycling to work, when a speeding car hit him and drove off.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A seriously injured Shah was taken to the civil hospital in Phase 6, but was declared brought dead. Police have booked the unidentified car driver and are checking the CCTV footage near the accident spot to trace the accused.

The body was handed over to the family members after autopsy.

Newborn boy found dead in forest

Chandigarh The body of a newborn boy was found in the forest area of Industrial Area on Tuesday evening. A passer-by spotted the body near a garbage dump next to Bhushan Factory and informed the police. Police rushed the infant to GMCH, Sector 32, where he was declared brought dead. A case under Section 318 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at the Industrial Area police station. Earlier on January 21, another newborn boy was found dead on a vacant plot in Kishangarh village.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Immigration consultant booked for duping man

Chandigarh Police have booked an immigration consultant for duping a Yamunanagar resident of ₹1 lakh on the pretext of sending him abroad. In his complaint, Taranjit Singh told the police that he had paid ₹1 lakh and given his passport to Harpal Singh, who runs Quick Visa Immigration firm in Sector 34. But Harpal handed his friend a fake air ticket and also didn’t help him get a visa. A case under Sections 406, 420 and 120-B of the IPC and Immigration Act has been registered at the Sector 34 police station.

Three arrested for gambling

Chandigarh Two men were arrested for gambling near the public toilet of Booth Market, Sector 26. Police recovered ₹1,700 from the possession of the accused, Sanjay Kumar, 52, of Sector 19, Panchkula; Satya Parkash, 42, of Kansal village; and Raj Kumar, 44, of Baltana. A case under the Gambling Act was registered at the Sector 26 police station. They were later released on bail.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Man arrested with restricted medicines

Chandigarh A 37-year-old man was arrested after police recovered 480 capsules of tramadol hydrochloride, a restricted drug, from him. Police said Rijwan Ali of Daria village was caught near the Railway Bridge Road on Tuesday. A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act was registered at the Sector 31 police station.

Lounge manager booked for serving hookah

Chandigarh Police have booked the manager of Poison Lounge Bar in Sector 17 for serving hookah despite a ban. Dheeraj Gupta was booked after a police team found hookah being served to customers on Tuesday. The customers escaped on spotting the police team. A case under Sections 188, 269 and 270 of the IPC, and Sections 51 and 58 of the Disaster Management Act was registered at the Sector 17 police station.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SUV stolen from Police Colony

Chandigarh An SUV was stolen from outside a house in Police Colony, Sector 20, police said. In his complaint, Ravinder Kumar, said the Nissan Terrano belonged to his friend in Delhi and was stolen from the footpath near his house. An FIR under Section 379 of the IPC was lodged at the Sector-19 police station on Tuesday.

PU begins Mphil admission process

Chandigarh School of Punjabi Studies, Panjab University, has started the process for admission to MPhil (Guru Granth Sahib Studies). Interested students may submit their application in the department office by 5pm on February 7. Students having a master’s degree with minimum 55% marks are eligible for admission. An entrance test will be conducted in both Punjabi and English languages.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Motivational talk for school principals

Chandigarh The UT education department on Wednesday organised a virtual motivational talk for all principals and heads of government schools in the city. Former IAS officer Vivek Attrey delivered the talk on effective functioning of administration in schools. He motivated all principals and heads to increase the efficiency level of their students.