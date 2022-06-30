49-yr-old man succumbs to Covid in Ludhiana

A 49-year-old man from Moti Nagar area succumbed to Covid even as 39 fresh cases of the virus surfaced in the district on Wednesday.

The deceased, who was undergoing treatment at Mohandai Oswal Hospital, was fully vaccinated and as per preliminary findings, he was not suffering from comorbidity.

The district currently has 207 active cases, of which 201 patients are under home isolation. Six patients are undergoing treatment at a private facility, while no patient is admitted to a government health facility.

Ludhiana has so far recorded 1,10,356 Covid infections, out of which 1,07,877 people have successfully defeated the virus and a total of 2,292 have succumbed to it.