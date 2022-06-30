49-yr-old man succumbs to Covid in Ludhiana
A 49-year-old man from Moti Nagar area succumbed to Covid even as 39 fresh cases of the virus surfaced in the district on Wednesday.
The deceased, who was undergoing treatment at Mohandai Oswal Hospital, was fully vaccinated and as per preliminary findings, he was not suffering from comorbidity.
The district currently has 207 active cases, of which 201 patients are under home isolation. Six patients are undergoing treatment at a private facility, while no patient is admitted to a government health facility.
Ludhiana has so far recorded 1,10,356 Covid infections, out of which 1,07,877 people have successfully defeated the virus and a total of 2,292 have succumbed to it.
Moose Wala murder: Punjab Police get Bhagwanpuria’s transit remand
A Delhi court on Wednesday granted a one-day transit remand of jailed gangster Jagdeep Singh, alias Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, to the Punjab Police for probe in Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala's murder case. The special investigation team probing the case has claimed that Bhagwanpuria, who is an associate of “main conspirator” Lawrence Bishnoi, had provided two shooters for the high-profile killing while being lodged at Delhi's Tihar Jail. The remaining four are still absconding.
Ludhiana police bust fraudsters’ gang with arrest of four
Focal Point police have arrested four members of a gang of fraudsters involved in duping people by preparing forged land documents . SHO at Focal Point police station, Sub-inspector Kuldeep Singh, said that they had registered a case under Sections 419, 420, 467, 468, 471, 120B of IPC on June 11 based on a complaint lodged by Harsimran Jasbir Singh of Sector 4 of Chandigarh.
Driest June in seven years for Mumbai
Mumbai: The city this year experienced its driest June in seven years. The India Meteorological Department's base weather station at Santacruz recorded just 252.4mm of rainfall since June 1, as of 8.30am on Wednesday, as against the normal measure of 493.1mm. This is the lowest June rainfall received in Mumbai since 2014, which happened to be a drought year for the entire country when the IMD received just 87.3mm of rain.
Punjab assembly: AAP, Congress spar over Volvo service to IGI Airport
Acrimonious scenes were witnessed between the Opposition Congress and treasury benches in the Punjab assembly on Monday over the launch of government luxury bus service to Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi. Chief minister Bhagwant Mann and Kejriwal had launched the Volvo bus service from Punjab to IGI Airport from Jalandhar on June 15. Besides Jalandhar, seven cities are to be covered under the service: Amritsar, Pathankot, Ludhiana, Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala, Patiala and Chandigarh.
Punjab and Haryana high court: Former forest minister Gilzian seeks quashing of FIR
Former forest minister Sangat Singh Gilzian has approached the Punjab and Haryana high court, seeking quashing of an FIR registered by the Punjab vigilance bureau against him on the allegations of corruption. The FIR in question was registered on June 6 by the Punjab vigilance bureau under sections of Prevention of Corruption Act and criminal conspiracy. His predecessor in the previous Congress regime, Sadhu Singh Dharamsot, has been arrested in the case.
