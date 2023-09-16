4-day expo on interior design, architecture gets underway in Chandigarh

UT administrator Banwari Lal Purohit inaugurated the 9th “Ins and Outs” mega show organised by PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry at Parade Ground, Sector 17, on Friday.

UT administrator Banwari Lal Purohit inaugurating the expo at Parade Ground, Sector 17, Chandigarh, on Friday. (HT Photo)

The four-day expo is being held in collaboration with Indian Institute of Architects; Fire and Security Association of India; Indian Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air Conditioning Engineers; and the Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India.

Chamber’s Chandigarh chapter chairman Madhusudan Vij said the theme of the exhibition was sustainable design, technology and safety.

Emphasising on promoting solar power, Purohit said keeping future needs in mind, it was necessary to design and construct buildings where less electricity was consumed and buildings were safer.

“In this expansion of urbanisation, it is important that people get affordable and safe housing. For this, architects, decorators and building builders will have to make meaningful efforts. In the current circumstances, it is necessary to construct safety and environment friendly buildings. City Beautiful is the most organised and developed city of north India. Even today, children studying architecture come here for research,” said Purohit.

Purohit called upon the representatives of PHD Chamber to bring entrepreneurs associated with the fields of architects, modern building construction technology, fire safety, security, real estate, furnishing, decoration under one roof. “There should be a mall in the city where all these are available to the people under one roof,” he added.

Through this event, students at various colleges and universities will be given information about the modern technology coming up in these fields, said Suvrat Khanna, co-chair of chamber’s Chandigarh chapter.

