4-year-old playing outside house run over by car in Zirakpur

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Nov 03, 2023 09:20 AM IST

As the chid’s father, Varinder Kumar, tried to rush him to the hospital on his motorcycle, he was delayed by a punctured tyre

A speeding car ran over a four-year-old boy while he was playing outside his house in Peer Muchalla, Zirakpur, on Thursday.

The child, Prince, was struck by the car, a Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire, outside his house in Zirakpur around 11 am. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The child, Prince, was struck by the car, a Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire, around 11 am.

As his father, Varinder Kumar, tried to rush him to the hospital on his motorcycle, he was delayed by a punctured tyre.

On reaching the civil hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula, eventually, the child was declared dead by doctors. Police have registered case against the unidentified car driver, who fled the scene.

Topics
zirakpur speeding car
