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4-yr-old girl among four persons killed in Mandi, Shimla road mishaps

In the first accident, three people were killed and two other sustained serious injuries after the car they were travelling in collided with a stationary crane parked on the roadside at Dadour near Nerchowk in Mandi district on Monday late at night, police said

Published on: May 06, 2026 04:50 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Dharamshala
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A four-year-old girl was among the four people who lost their lives in different road mishaps in Himachal Pradesh, police said on Tuesday.

The mangled remains of car after accident in Mandi on late Monday night. (HT Photo)

While three lives were lost in Mandi, one death was reported from Shimla, they added.

In the first accident, three people were killed and two other sustained serious injuries after the car they were travelling in collided with a stationary crane parked on the roadside at Dadour near Nerchowk in Mandi district on Monday late at night, police said.

There were five occupants in the car, travelling from Nerchowk toward Sundernagar.

The deceased were identified as Anil Kumar, 28, Rohit Kumar, 26 and Subash Kumar, 23, all residents of Mandi district, while the injured are Harish and Pankaj. Both the injured were referred to AIIMS Bilaspur.

Police officials said that the preliminary probe suggests that the accident occurred due to over-speeding and negligent driving. “A case has been registered at Balh police station under Sections 281 (rash driving), 125(A) and 106 (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and further investigation is underway,” police said

A case has been registered at Kotkhai police station under Sections 281 (rash driving) and 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 187 of the Motor Vehicles Act.

 
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / 4-yr-old girl among four persons killed in Mandi, Shimla road mishaps
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / 4-yr-old girl among four persons killed in Mandi, Shimla road mishaps
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