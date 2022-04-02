4-yr-old girl raped at private school in Gurdaspur

GURDASPUR

A four-year-old girl, a student of LKG, was allegedly raped on the premises of a private school in Gurdaspur city, leading to protest by victim’s parents and residents demanding closure of the school on Friday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The incident came to the light on Thursday night when the victim complained of pain to her mother. Police have registered a case under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against unidentified persons at the Gurdaspur city police station.

“My daughter complained of pain around 10pm on Thursday. When I checked, she was bleeding,” said the victim’s mother.

She told about it to her husband and also called a teacher of the school. “We took our daughter for a medical check-up where we were informed that someone tried to rape her. The institute from where we conducted her check-up also informed the police,” said the victim’s mother.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Friday morning, the parents and city residents blocked traffic outside the school and demanded its immediate closure. “It is the responsibility of the school management to protect our children. It can happen with other children too. We want strict action against the accused and the school management. The school should be sealed,” the victim’s mother said.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP-City) Sukhpal Singh said: “We came to know about the incident around 10am. Statement of the victim’s mother has been recorded. We have also examining the closed-circuit television footage of the school and are questioning the school staff to ascertain the facts. We have registered a case and strict action will be taken as per the law.”

On being asked if any action was taken against the school management, Gurdaspur city station house officer (SHO) Ranjit Singh said: “We are probing and action will be taken as per the law.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}