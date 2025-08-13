5 days after car snatching in Mullanpur, one arrested, another on run

Five days after a car was robbed at knifepoint at a petrol pump in Mullanpur, police have arrested a man, allegedly a habitual offender, while another accused remains on the run. The accused were identified as Sukhwinder Singh, alias Sukha, resident of Khizrabad, and Gurinder, a resident of Mianpur Changar, Mohali. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The incident had taken place on August 7 when the victim, Satya, had gone to refuel his CNG car. Two men arrived on a motorcycle and attempted to forcibly snatch his vehicle. When Satya resisted, the assailants threatened him with a knife, forcing him to hand over the keys. The duo then fled in the stolen car.

The accused were identified as Sukhwinder Singh, alias Sukha, resident of Khizrabad, and Gurinder, a resident of Mianpur Changar, Mohali. Both have previous cases registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. “The accused are habitual offenders with a criminal record. Gurinder Singh has been arrested, while Sukhwinder Singh is absconding and efforts are underway to nab him,” said Mullanpur SP Mohit Aggarwal. The stolen vehicle has been recovered and the accused have been booked under Sections 309(4), 115(2), and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.