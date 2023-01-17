5 days after Kaithal man ‘kills self’, ASI suspended, CIA in-charge sent to police lines

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Updated on Jan 17, 2023 11:34 PM IST

Five days after a 40-year-old man reportedly ended his life at Bhagal village of Kaithal due to alleged harassment to him and his son by police officials, an ASI has been suspended while in-charge of the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) has been sent to the police lines.

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal

The action was initiated following protests by the relatives of the deceased, who alleged that a team of the CIA of the Kaithal police had harassed the deceased and they also arrested his son accusing him of stealing a mobile phone on January 13. They alleged that the cops led by ASI Pradeep Kumar also threatened to arrest other members of the family in the case following which the victim ended his life.

Kaithal superintendent of police Maqsood Ahmed said the ASI has been suspended and the CIA 2 in-charge, inspector Amit Kumar has been sent to the police lines.

However, on the complaint of the brother of the deceased, the police had registered an FIR under Section 306 (abetment to suicide) against the ASI on Saturday. But the family members of the deceased were demanding that the names of all five cops, who reached their home, should be included in the FIR.

