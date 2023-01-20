5 dead, 15 injured as mini bus falls into gorge in J&K’s Kathua

Five people, including a woman, were killed and 15 others sustained injuries after a mini bus skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, police said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The accident took place at Sila village of Billawar in the evening when the driver lost control of the private bus while negotiating a blind curve, they said.

According to the police, the bus was on its way to Dhanu Parole village from Mondli village.

Four people, including a 60-year-old woman, were found dead at the spot by rescuers, while 16 others were rushed to a hospital where one of them succumbed to injuries, they said.