5 domestic workers steal cash, jewels from farmhouse in Ludhiana
Five domestic workers of Nepalese origin decamped with cash and valuables worth lakhs from a farmhouse in Sarabha Nagar Extension, while their employers were on a pilgrimage.
The accused are Nakul and Raj Bahadur (brothers), Mahinder, Prakash and Ganga. The theft came to light when the family, who had gone to a pilgrimage site in Maharashtra, returned on Monday, only to find their home ransacked.
The complainant, Sudhir Nanda, a businessman, said, “We had gone to pay obeisance to Shirdi Sai Baba on March 27, a few days later my driver called to tell me that our domestic help had fled after stealing our valuables.”
“The accused, whom I had hired to clean the house and carry out other domestic chores, broke open the iron grill and glass of the store behind our house, broke the safes and stole cash, and gold and silver jewels,” he said.
Assistant sub-inspector Harmesh Lal said all the accused hail from the same village in Nepal,and had been hired around two years ago. “CCTV footage shows that accomplices of the accused had entered from outside. Two teams have been formed to catch them. We are still determining the total loss incurred, and are checking whether a police verification had been carried out.”
Kabbadi player shot dead after clash at Punjabi University in Patiala
A kabbadi player, Dharminder Singh, was shot dead after a clash in front of Punjabi University in Patiala on Tuesday night. Also read: One more held in international kabaddi player's murder case The incident comes after another international kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Nangal Ambian was shot dead by four assailants in Jalandhar on March 14. According to police sources, rival groups of the Daun Kalan village kabbadi club and Theri villages clashed in the university on Tuesday evening.
Eye witness in Congress councillor's murder found hanging; CBI to probe
An eye witness in Congress councillor Tapan Kandu's murder was found dead on Wednesday morning in West Bengal's Purulia district, police said. The body of a close associate of Kandu, Niranjan Baishnab, was found hanging from the ceiling in his house in Jhalda's Baishabpara, they said. Baishnab's body was found on a day the Congress called a 12-hour bandh in Jhalda over Kandu's killing, and TMC forming the civic board in the town.
Babul Supriyo faces ‘minority’ challenge in Kolkata by-poll
Kolkata: Babul Supriyo, who quit the Bharatiya Janata Party last year after being dropped from the Union council of ministers and joined West Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress, faces a tough contest in the April 12 by-poll to Kolkata's Ballygunge assembly seat. Mukherjee won the seat first as a Congress candidate in a 1971 by-poll and retained it a year later. Supriyo faces a tough challenge given the demographics of the constituency.
K'taka CM Bommai likely to meet Amit Shah, JP Nadda in Delhi
India], April 6 (ANI): Elevating the probability of discussing cabinet expansion of his eight-month-old government, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said that he is likely to meet Bharatiya Janata Party top brass including JP Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi during his two-day visit. I am scheduled to meet Union Finance minister Nirmala Seetharaman and discuss issues related to GST.
New policy to identify, develop sport as a skill, says CM Kejriwal
Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said that the Delhi government's sports policy is aimed at identifying individual talents and developing sports as a skill. The CM distributed monetary awards to bronze medallist Bajrang Punia, and Olympians Manika Batra, Deepak Kumar and coach Shallaz Kumar. While Punia was awarded with a cheque of ₹1 crore, Batra, Deepak Kumar and coach Shallaz Kumar were awarded ₹10 lakh each.
