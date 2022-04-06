5 domestic workers steal cash, jewels from farmhouse in Ludhiana

Five domestic workers of Nepalese origin decamped with cash and valuables worth lakhs from a farmhouse in Sarabha Nagar Extension, while their employers were on a pilgrimage.

The accused are Nakul and Raj Bahadur (brothers), Mahinder, Prakash and Ganga. The theft came to light when the family, who had gone to a pilgrimage site in Maharashtra, returned on Monday, only to find their home ransacked.

The complainant, Sudhir Nanda, a businessman, said, “We had gone to pay obeisance to Shirdi Sai Baba on March 27, a few days later my driver called to tell me that our domestic help had fled after stealing our valuables.”

“The accused, whom I had hired to clean the house and carry out other domestic chores, broke open the iron grill and glass of the store behind our house, broke the safes and stole cash, and gold and silver jewels,” he said.

Assistant sub-inspector Harmesh Lal said all the accused hail from the same village in Nepal,and had been hired around two years ago. “CCTV footage shows that accomplices of the accused had entered from outside. Two teams have been formed to catch them. We are still determining the total loss incurred, and are checking whether a police verification had been carried out.”