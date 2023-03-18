5 fake birth certificates detected in Ambala: FIR lodged

Almost 20 months after five fake birth certificates were detected in Ambala in 2021, police have registered a case against unidentified accused, officials said on Friday.

The fake certificates were issued after purportedly hacking the civil registration system (CRS) portal of Primary Health Centre, Nurpur, Ambala. (iStock)

In his complaint, Dr Navdeep Singh, senior medical officer (SMO) and registrar, birth and death certificates at the centre, had said that five birth certificates issued to beneficiaries belonging to Faridabad, Gurugram and Ludhiana were found bogus during an internal probe.

The fake certificates were issued after purportedly hacking the civil registration system (CRS) portal of Primary Health Centre, Nurpur.

Following a probe, police have registered a case under Section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Information Technology Act at the Cyber Crime police station.