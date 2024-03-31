5 hostels vacated at PAU to house youth fest guests

Ludhiana The Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) has sent many undergraduate students, staying in its hostels, back to their homes to accommodate guests who have come for the 37th inter-university National Youth Festival. PAU student union president Anmol Singh Brar claimed that five hostels were vacated, sending back roughly 1500 to 2000 students. (HT photo)

PAU student union president Anmol Singh Brar claimed that five hostels were vacated, sending back roughly 1500 to 2000 students.

“The purpose of the festival is to offer exposure to the students to diverse cultures represented in it, but if you sent them to their homes, doesn’t it defeat the purpose?” he asked.

Director student welfare, Nirmal Jaura, admitted that the undergraduate students were indeed sent home to make space for the guests. He, however, refused to confirm exactly how many students were sent back.

While acknowledging that the motive of the event was to bring exposure to the varsity students, he said, “When some guests visit a house, the family members have to make adjustments.”

The five-day festival which has brought over 2500 students representing 118 universities from across the country, began on Thursday and concludes on Monday.

It has seen the students put their skills across different art forms, including acting, dancing, singing and painting, on display.

This for the first time that a varsity from the state is hosting this event. The budget for the arrangement runs around 1 crore, according to varsity officials.

The only event the varsity has hosted so far that comes close to this was the north zone inter-university youth festival it hosted back in 2016.