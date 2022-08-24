5 lakh stolen from SUV in Ludhiana’s Miller Ganj

Unidentified accused stole two bags containing ₹5.03 lakh and a few documents from an SUV in Miller Ganj area. The owner of the car had stopped in Miller Ganj to fix a flat tire.

Following the complaint from the owner Chirag Singla, a factory owner based in Shanti park, the police lodged an FIR against unidentified accused.

The complainant said he, along with his driver Bikram Kumar and uncle Naveen Nayyar, was going to the factory in their Toyota Fortuner, but got a flat tire when they reached outside a gurdwara near Miller Ganj.

They stopped the car to replace the tire. While the driver was doing so, the unidentified accused stole two bags kept inside the car, containing ₹5.03 lakh in cash anda few other documents. The incident was captured in the CCTVs installed in the area.

Head constable Hardeep Singh, investigating officer, said a case under section 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code has been lodged against unidentified accused at the Division number 6 police station. Police are working on identifying the accused.

Robbery bid foiled with arrest of four

Police, meanwhile, arrested four accused for hatching a robbery plan. The accused had assembled near the railway bridge at Jassian road.

The accused were wanted by Tarntaran police in the May 21 murder case of a Bhikhiwind-based jeweler, who was also the head of a shrine.

The arrested accused have been identified as Manpreet Singh, Harpreet Singh, Gurdev Singh of Amritsar and Ajit Singh of Tarn Taran. One accused, Karanvir of Tarntaran, managed to flee.

Joint commissioner of police (JCP, city) Narinder Bhargav said the team of Haibowal police and Jagatpuri police post held the accused just as they were chalking out the robbery plan. Police recovered a sword, two other sharp weapons, a revolver along with 11 live cartridges and a Maruti Suzuki Swift car with a fake registration plate.

During questioning, it was revealed that accused Manpreet, Harpreet and Gurdev had killed Ranjit Singh, the jeweller from Bhikhiwind on May 21. A case had been registered against the accused at the Sadar Tarntaran police station.

The accused have now been booked for preparing for dacoity and under the Arms Act at Haibowal police station. They are currently being questioned by the police, who are looking further into the past criminal record.

Miscreants ram car into couple’s bike, thrash man; wife succumbs

After hitting a bike-borne couple commuting with their toddler with their car, two unidentified persons attacked the man instead of helping him get his injured wife to the hospital. The victim, Randhir Singh, 28, of Rania village said he eventually managed to get his wife to the hospital with help from passers-by after the accused escaped from the spot, but his wife has succumbed to the injuries.

Following her death, Dehlon police registered an FIR against the accused – identified as Jaspreet Singh of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, Dhandra road and Raju. The complainant said he, along with his wife, Lakhbir Kaur, 27 and four-year-old niece, Lovedeep Kaur, was returning to the village from Gurudwara Manji Sahib, Alamgir. When they reached Rania, a cut over-speeding car hit the bike – following which they all fell on the ground.

Elaborating, the complainant said, “My wife has suffered severe injuries. I requested the accused to help me in taking her to the hospital. Instead of helping, the accused started thrashing me and fled. With the help of commuters, I rushed my wife to a private hospital, where she succumbed to the injuries. If the accused would have helped me in taking my wife to the hospital, her life could have been saved,” he added.

Sub-inspector Jaswinder Singh, investigating officer, said a case has been registered against the accused at the Dehlon police station.