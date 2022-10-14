5 mobiles recovered from Ludhiana Central Jail

Five mobiles more mobile phones have been recovered from Ludhiana Central Jail, police said on Thursday.

The mobiles were recovered during a special checking on October 11. Assistant jail superintendent Satnam Singh said three phones were found in the prison’s de-addiction centre and two from the reception ward. “The phones found in the de-addiction centre had been hidden in a dustbin to evade detection, while two phones were found from barracks in the reception ward,” he said.

An FIR was registered against two inmates – Pawan Kumar of EWS Colony and an unidentified prisoner – under Sections of the Prisons Act at the Division 7 police station.