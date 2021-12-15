Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
5 of extended family killed, 2 hurt in Ramban road mishap

Officials in Ramban said prima facie it appears that the driver of the ill-fated vehicle failed to negotiate a sharp bend that caused the accident. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Dec 15, 2021 02:04 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Jammu

At least five people, including the driver of the ill-fated Tempo Traveller, died when the vehicle veered off the road and plunged into a 500-ft deep gorge in Ramban district, said officials.

Ramban district commissioner, Mussarat-ul-Islam, who rushed back to the spot, said, “Those who died were part of an extended family. The dead include four women and the driver while two other occupants, who sustained injuries, have been shifted to Ramban district hospital.”

The DC said the family was returning home to Doda from Ramban after offering condolences to the family of ASI Ghulam Hussain Bhat. Bhat was among two policemen killed in Srinagar on Monday after terrorists targeted a bus carrying policemen.

The DC said prima facie it appears that the driver of the ill-fated vehicle failed to negotiate a sharp bend that caused the accident.

“It is a very remote and hilly area with no parapets by the narrow and congested road. The driver, it appears, failed to negotiate a sharp curve,” he said.

The DC, who had also gone to meet the family of the deceased ASI, had rushed back to the accident site and monitored the rescue operation.

The vehicle fell from Chanderkote-Kastigarh link road, into Chamutri Nullah at Chilai in Chuchater village in Rajgarh tehsil of the district.

