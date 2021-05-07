IND USA
5 of family killed in bike-car crash in Hoshiarpur village
chandigarh news

Five members of a family, including three children, died on the spot when the motorcycle they were riding collided with a speeding Hyundai Venue car on the Chandigarh road near Jaitpur village on Thursday
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAY 07, 2021 01:10 AM IST

Five members of a family, including three children, died on the spot when the motorcycle they were riding collided with a speeding Hyundai Venue car on the Chandigarh road near Jaitpur village on Thursday.

Those killed were identified as Rajesh Kumar, 29, of Nangal Choran village, his 25-year-old wife and three children aged 8, 6 and 5. Rajesh ran a meat shop.

Eyewitnesses said the motorcycle hit the car while approaching the main road. Three occupants of the car also suffered injuries and were admitted to a local hospital.

Victims’ acquaintance revealed that the family had gone to Barian Kalan village in the morning to meet a relative.

Chabbewal station house officer Pardeep Kumar said the car driver, a resident of Bathula village, has been booked for negligence and rash driving. Bodies have been handed over to the kin after the post-mortem, he said.

