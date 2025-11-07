5 Pandavas together will outweigh the Kauravas in Bihar, says Anurag

After the high voter turnout in the Bihar elections, former union minister and BJP MP from Hamirpur, Anurag Thakur, on Friday said the people of Bihar have clearly sided with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Nitish Kumar, asserting that the coalition will prevail over the Opposition in the ongoing state elections. BJP MP from Hamirpur Anurag Thakur along with other BJP leaders addressing during an event in Shimla on Friday. (Deepak Sansta/HT)

“The clear signal from Bihar is that the people are with the five Pandavas — Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Nitish Kumar, Chirag Paswan, Jitan Ram Manjhi, and Upendra Kushwaha. Together, they will outweigh the Kauravas,” said Thakur during an event held in Shimla to mark 150 years of ‘Vande Mataram’.

Responding to questions about the first phase of polling in Bihar, the BJP leader said that a higher voter turnout reflected the people’s trust in the NDA government. He also lauded the Election Commission for ensuring fair elections by cleaning up electoral rolls.

“The process of Special Summary Revision (SSR) ensured that fake voters and infiltrators could not manipulate the results. Earlier, some parties tried to benefit from Rohingya and illegal Muslim votes. But this time, the real citizens of Bihar have been given justice,” Thakur said.

Taking dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Anurag said, “Rahul Gandhi is making a mockery of himself and the Congress every time he speaks. He should check his facts before making baseless claims. He insults constitutional institutions and demeans Indian democracy on global platforms.”

Hits out at CM Sukhu

Dismissing the claims of factionalism in Himachal BJP , Anurag, said “We are all united.”

Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, on various platforms, has been talking of five factions in Himachal BJP —- one group led by Jai Ram, the second by JP Nadda, third by Anurag, fourth by Bindal, and fifth by leaders who defected from the Congress to the BJP. Sukhu has been targeting BJP on “factionalism” by saying that the BJP’s state leaders are fighting for their political survival

On the issue of disaster relief funds for Himachal Pradesh, Thakur said that Prime Minister Modi’s ₹1,500 crore relief package that would be disbursed appropriately. “The PM announced the amount voluntarily for disaster-affected regions of Himachal. The funds will reach the intended areas. He has always stood with Himachal, without anyone having to ask,” Thakur added.

Stop misleading people: Jai Ram

Former chief minister and leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur retorting to CM Sukhu’s statement regarding not receiving ₹1,500 crore relief announced by PM Modi, said, “Modi ji has always delivered what he promises. The funds will go where they are actually needed --disaster-hit families, farmers, and horticulturists--who lost their homes, gardens, or loved ones, not for running the state government or paying ministers’ expenses.”

He accused the Congress government of failing to utilise its own resources for disaster relief in 2023.

“When the 2023 disaster struck, the state government announced ₹4,500 crore in relief, but as per official records, only ₹300 crore was actually spent. Three years have passed — I want to ask the CM, when will you start speaking the truth?” Thakur asked.