5 shops destroyed in Chandigarh furniture market fire

Five shops were destroyed when a fire broke out at the furniture market in Sector 53, Chandigarh, on Tuesday morning. Efforts on to douse the blaze at the furniture market in Sector 53, Chandigarh, on Tuesday morning. (Sanjeev Sharma/HT)

Though there was no loss of life, goods worth lakhs were gutted, police said.

Panic gripped residents in the area, while fire brigade personnel rushed to douse the blaze.

The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained.

Twelve furniture shops and a tea stall were destroyed due to a fire in the market, located on the border of Chandigarh and Mohali in Punjab, on June 23, 2022.

Tuesday’s blaze comes three months after a fire broke out at a furniture factory in Chandigarh’s industrial area on October 2.

Fire at hosiery goods godown in Ludhiana

A major fire broke out at a hosiery godown on Ludhiana’s Hazuri Road on Tuesday morning.

According to workers, a short circuit occurred in the power supply cable the moment they switched on the lights. Within minutes, the fire engulfed the building.

The godown is located in the congested Old City area, making it difficult for the fire brigades to reach the spot. No one was injured in the incident. Police have restricted movement in the area as a precautionary measure.