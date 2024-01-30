Bylaw violations: Chandigarh Golf Club to submit revised building plan to UT admn

Facing a string of show-cause notices for unauthorised constructions, the management of the Chandigarh Golf Club in its undertaking before the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM, Central) said they will submit a revised building plan to the UT estate office. The next date of the hearing has been fixed for February 6. (HT)

During Monday’s hearing, the representatives of the Golf Club said some of the building violations have been removed and they will be submitting a revised building plan to address remaining issues.

The next date of the hearing has been fixed for February 6.

UT estate office had issued two show-cause notices to the Club last month — on December 22 and December 29 — listing 15 building violations. The notices were issued under Rules 14 and 10 of the Chandigarh Estate Rules, 2007, and Rule 5 of the Capital of Punjab (Development and Regulation) Act, 1952.

As per the undertaking given on Monday, the club representatives said the revised plan will address violations including temporary sheds between the tube well and maintenance office, temporary shed provided near the main entrance for the transformer room, temporary rooms, toilets constructed along with the front boundary wall, shops and sitting area constructed near T-14 and water points, canteen shed, tensile fabric canopy water cooler shed, temporary gazebo and roof provided near T-16.

On January 10, the Punjab and Haryana high court (HC) disposed of a plea from the Chandigarh Golf Club against the UT administration’s show-cause notices against the alleged violations. The Club told the court that a project to construction seven residential huts near the ninth fairway had been dropped. During the hearing, UT’s counsel undertook that the notice sent on December 18, 2023, and an order passed on December 29, 2023, be considered as withdrawn.

UT administration also said it would give the Club three more weeks to respond to the issues raised in the December 29 notice, which was fixed for January 29.

In the December 18 show-cause notice, UT had told the Club to take remedial measures in the section adjacent to Punjab Raj Bhawan on security grounds. As of the December 29 order, the UT had revoked the sanction given to the Club’s building plans owing to security concerns and it was told to remove the structures found in contravention of the security report.