5 students injured as school bus overturns in Hoshiarpur

Five students were injured on Tuesday when a school bus turned turtle, about 60 km from Hoshiarpur, police said.They were returning home after school hours when bus overturned at some distance from their school
Talwara SHO Manmohan Singh said the injured were admitted to the community health centre in Hajipur from where three were referred to the Civil Hospital, Mukerian. Five students were injured when their school bus turned turtle, about 60 km from Hoshiarpur. (HT File Photo/ Representational image)
Published on Apr 20, 2022 01:09 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Hoshiarpur

Five students were injured on Tuesday when a school bus turned turtle, about 60 km from here, police said. The students were returning home after school hours when the bus overturned at some distance from their school. Talwara station house officer inspector Manmohan Singh said the injured students were admitted to the community health centre in Hajipur from where three were referred to the Civil Hospital, Mukerian. Two students, who had minor injuries, were discharged after being given first aid.

