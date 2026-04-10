5 Tarn Taran cops booked after FBI-wanted drug lord flees India

Chandigarh: Five Tarn Taran cops have been booked for allegedly facilitating the release of the impounded passport of a Batala-born international drug lord who is believed to have fled the country, officials said on Thursday. Drug lord Shehnaz Singh alias Shawn Bhinder

The action came two days after Hindustan Times in its report highlighted that how drug lord Shehnaz Singh alias Shawn Bhinder, wanted by US’ Federal Bureau of Investigation, managed to flee the country after the suspension of his passport was revoked, triggering allegations of police collusion in his escape.

Tarn Taran senior superintendent of police (SSP) Surendra Lamba said five police personnel have been booked for facilitating the release of Bhinder’s passport by issuing a no objection certificate (NOC) and preparing a biased report.

A native of Mandiala village, Bhinder was arrested last March during the state government’s anti-drug drive ‘Yudh Nashian Virudh’. Bhinder, a primary figure in a transnational narcotics network, had fled to India, shortly after the FBI crackdown, and was staying in Ludhiana before being arrested by Punjab Police.

Following his arrest, Bhinder’s passport was impounded by the Regional Passport Office in Amritsar on police’s request. Bhinder was granted bail by the Punjab and Haryana high Court in October 2025. Subsequently, he applied for revocation of the suspension of his passport that was cleared by Tarn Taran CIA incharge Prabhjeet Singh, who has been placed under suspension.

Lamba said following a probe into the lapse, a preliminary inquiry by the superintendent of police (headquarter) fixed the responsibility of the five police personnel.

An FIR has been registered against the Inspector Prabhjit Singh, Assistant-Sub Inspector (ASI) Lakhwinder Singh, ASI Gurwinder Singh, Head Constable Harkanwal Singh and Constable Dharminder Singh. All five are currently absconding, it is learnt.

During the investigation, role of other police personnel will also be examined, the SSP said, adding that a detailed investigation will be taken up led by a SP rank officer.

Strict action will be taken against any police personnel found involved in facilitating the release of the drug lord’s passport, Lamba said, adding, apart from Inspector Prabhjit Singh, ASI Lakhwinder Singh had been suspended earlier.

Bhinder is wanted in connection with one of the largest drug busts in the US. On February 26, 2025, the FBI agency seized 391 kg methamphetamine, 109 kg cocaine, four sophisticated weapons and vehicles in the US, arresting six of Bhinder’s associates.

After his arrest, the Punjab Police had said Bhinder was a key player in a global narcotics syndicate, smuggling cocaine from Colombia into the USA and Canada.

It was discovered that Bhinder had been operating under the guise of a legitimate transportation business in Canada since 2014 and had allegedly facilitated the movement of drugs from Colombia to the US and Canada via Mexico.

Probe had revealed that Bhinder along with his accomplices were transporting approximately 600 kg of cocaine from Colombia every week. Beyond international drug trafficking, Bhinder was wanted in an Arms Act case, wherein Tarn Taran police had arrested five members of the notorious Jaggu Bhagwanpuria and Amritpal Batth gang, leading to the recovery of a significant cache of arms and ammunition from their possession.