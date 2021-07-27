Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 50% fee waived off for Classes 9, 10 in govt schools of Chandigarh
chandigarh news

50% fee waived off for Classes 9, 10 in govt schools of Chandigarh

The decision was taken to help students and their families who have been affected by the economic slowdown caused by Covid-19.
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JUL 27, 2021 02:15 AM IST
For students up to Class 8, no fee is charged as mandated under the Right to Education Act, 2009, which makes it the responsibility of the state to provide compulsory and free education for students till the age of 16. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The UT education department has decided to waive off 50% of the fee for government school students in classes 9 and 10 for the academic session 2021-22.

The decision was taken to help students and their families who have been affected by the economic slowdown caused by Covid-19.

“In view of the second wave of Covid-19, Chandigarh administration has decided to waive off 50% of the annual and monthly fee of students studying in Classes 9 and 10 in government schools as a one-time measure during the session 2021-22,” reads the order issued by the education department.

Last year too, the department had waived off the fee for these classes, in wake of the pandemic.

For students up to Class 8, no fee is charged as mandated under the Right to Education Act, 2009, which makes it the responsibility of the state to provide compulsory and free education for students till the age of 16.

