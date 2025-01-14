Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jan 15, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

50 lakh extortion case: ED official sent to judicial custody

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Jan 15, 2025 05:38 AM IST

The victim is the brother of Rajnish Bansal, owner of the Himalayan Group of Professional Institutes in Kala Amb, Sirmaur district

The district court on Tuesday sent a Directorate of Enforcement (ED) official arrested in connection with a case 50 lakh extortion case to 14-day judicial custody, officials said.

The accused was arrested on the basis of a complaint filed by one Vikas Bansal, who alleged threats to his family (HT Photo)
The accused was arrested on the basis of a complaint filed by one Vikas Bansal, who alleged threats to his family (HT Photo)

Accused Vishaldeep, an assistant director in ED’s Shimla unit, was arrested on January 10 for allegedly extorting money from a Sirmaur businessman.

“During investigation, it has come to light that one Monu Gujjar from Australia made the extortion call,” said a police official.

The accused was arrested on the basis of a complaint filed by one Vikas Bansal, who alleged threats to his family.

The victim is the brother of Rajnish Bansal, owner of the Himalayan Group of Professional Institutes in Kala Amb, Sirmaur district.

See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 15, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On