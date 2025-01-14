50 lakh extortion case: ED official sent to judicial custody

The district court on Tuesday sent a Directorate of Enforcement (ED) official arrested in connection with a case ₹50 lakh extortion case to 14-day judicial custody, officials said. The accused was arrested on the basis of a complaint filed by one Vikas Bansal, who alleged threats to his family (HT Photo)

Accused Vishaldeep, an assistant director in ED’s Shimla unit, was arrested on January 10 for allegedly extorting money from a Sirmaur businessman.

“During investigation, it has come to light that one Monu Gujjar from Australia made the extortion call,” said a police official.

The accused was arrested on the basis of a complaint filed by one Vikas Bansal, who alleged threats to his family.

The victim is the brother of Rajnish Bansal, owner of the Himalayan Group of Professional Institutes in Kala Amb, Sirmaur district.