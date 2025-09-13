500 doctors to be hired in govt hospitals: Haryana health minister

Haryana health minister Arti Singh Rao on Friday said that there will be no shortage of doctors in government hospitals as the department will soon recruit 500 doctors for which a proposal has already been prepared, and the hiring process will begin soon. She reprimanded officers for the problems faced by patients, especially in the children’s ward, due to heaps of debris scattered around the hospital and the poor condition of the toilets.

She said this in Kurukshetra, where she conducted a surprise inspection of LNJP Hospital and checked the pharmacy, toilets and cleanliness arrangements in every ward of the hospital.

She reprimanded officers for the problems faced by patients, especially in the children’s ward, due to heaps of debris scattered around the hospital and the poor condition of the toilets.

The minister also interacted with patients and found that medicines were available in sufficient quantities in the pharmacy.

During her visit, she directed all health department officers and doctors to ensure that patients are provided with all necessary facilities.

While interacting with the media, the health minister said that to maintain cleanliness and avoid causing any inconvenience to patients the new building of the LNJP hospital which is under construction will be completed in a phased manner.