500 square yard residential plot in Chandigarh’s Sector 19 goes for 8.9 crore

Published on Sep 30, 2022 04:31 AM IST

In all, 12 residential sites in Chandigarh were on offer during the three-day auction of Estate Office, but only three found takers

Another 557.3 square yard plot in Sector 21C went for 7.85 crore against the reserve price of 7.06 crore. (Shutterstock)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

A 500.5 square yard residential plot in Sector 19 went for 8.9 crore against the reserve price of 6.34 crore in the latest auction of the Chandigarh Estate Office that ended on Thursday.

In all, 12 residential sites were on offer during the three-day auction, but only three found takers.

Among the other two properties that were sold were a 557.3 square yard plot in Sector 21C that went for 7.85 crore against the reserve price of 7.06 crore and a 343.9 square yard plot in Sector 37 that raked in 5.26 crore compared to the reserve price of 4.35 crore.

Assistant estate officer Sorabh Arora said due to inadequate competition, bidding for six of the total 12 sites was cancelled.

