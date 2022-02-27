5,000 litre liquor smuggled into Ludhiana during Punjab polls: Police

Huge quantities of illegal liquor and assorted drugs were smuggled into the city during the Punjab assembly polls, ostensibly by politicians hoping to sway voters, police said on Saturday.

Since the announcement of elections in Punjab, one-and-a-half months ago, cops in the district have recovered 5,000 litre liquor and ₹1.69 crore unaccounted money, while the local unit of the special task force has recovered 7.2kg heroin from 10 people in eight different cases.Apart from it, the police also destroyed 3.26 lakh litre lahan (raw material used for producing illicit liquor).

After Model Code Of Conduct was imposed in the state on January 8, the police had increased their vigil in the city. During the drive, the police recovered 128g heroin, 82kg poppy husk, 2kg charas, 2.2kg opium, and 15kg ganja.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a joint operation with the drug control office and police had conducted a raid at a chemists’ shop in Basant Nagar of Daba area and recovered 5,720 banned pills on February 18. Nine pistols and 33 bullets were also seized in different cases.

On January 24, the Ludhiana Rural police had recovered 1,050 cartons of illicit liquor dumped in a locked tile factory on Hambran-Bhundari Road, and two days before that the Jodhan police had conducted a raid in Latala village and recovered 77 cartons of illicit liquor stored in vacant rooms.

STF additional inspector general Snehdeep Sharma said that the teams had been vigilant during the probe, and had seized the contraband in time.

