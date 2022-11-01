50-yr-old detained for torturing, killing street dogs in Kharar

Kharar police on Monday detained a 50-year-old man for allegedly tourturting and killing street dogs.

Police, however, have not registered a case against the accused, a resident of Khuda Ali Sher, citing his mental condition. He will be sent to a mental trauma centre in Kurali for treatment, officials said.

“We had received CCTV footage of the man picking up dogs from the area and photos of the mutilated dogs. Since the person is mentally unstable, we cannot arrest him, but will admit him to some mental recovery centre,” a senior police officer said.

Police said the man allegedly has been killing street dogs for a long time, but the incidents had only come to light. The man allegedly chopped the dogs’ paws off before killing them.

The incidents came to fore after Meenakshi Malik, who runs a non-governmental organisation for animal welfare in Phase 7, submitted a complaint to the police and shared videos of the accused confessing killing the dogs citing his annoyance at his family, who, he said, forced him out of home on social media.

Mohali senior superintendent of police (SSP) Vivek Sheel Soni had earlier received a complaint wherein a local animal feeder and caregiver complained of an unidentified person torturing and then killing street dogs near Anaj Mandi in Kharar. As per the complaint, mutilated organs of the puppies had been found in the area

A senior police officer said police had contacted the accused’s brother, who revealed his mental state and also claimed that he would often run away from home.

“We have called his brother to the station to complete the formalities of sending him to a mental health centre,” a police official said.