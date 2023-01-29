50-yr-old man crushed under moving train

: A 50-year-old man was crushed under a moving train near the Sherpur railway bridge. The police are yet to identify the victim.

The victim was reportedly crossing the railway tracks on Friday afternoon when he was mowed down by Malwa Express train around 4pm.

Assistant sub-inspector, GRP, Kirpal Singh said that the government railway police received information that a turbaned man had died due to a railway accident upon which the police reached the spot.

He said that no proof of identity was found from the deceased.

Singh said that the body has been kept at the civil hospital mortuary for identification.