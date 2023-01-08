Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 50-yr-old man shot dead in Fatehabad

50-yr-old man shot dead in Fatehabad

Published on Jan 08, 2023 08:10 PM IST

In his complaint to the police, victim’s son Gaurav Sharma said his family has a land dispute with fellow villager Sukhpreet

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak

: A 50-year-old man was shot dead allegedly by two bike-borne assailants in Palsar village in Fatehabad on Sunday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Jaipal Sharma.

In his complaint to the police, victim’s son Gaurav Sharma said his family has a land dispute with fellow villager Sukhpreet.

“At 12 noon, my father and I were sitting around a wood fire outside our home. Sukhpreet along with his aide came on a motorcycle and fired shots at my father from behind. The accused had attacked our family earlier also and a case is still undergoing,” he added.

A spokesman of Fatehabad police said they have booked Sukhpreet and his aide for murder and relevant sections of the Arms Act.

Sunday, January 08, 2023
