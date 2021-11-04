Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 51% cut in stubble burning incidents this season
chandigarh news

51% cut in stubble burning incidents this season

The panel said enforcement agencies have inspected 8,575 sites in Punjab, Haryana and NCR districts of Uttar Pradesh and an environmental compensation of around ₹58 lakh has been imposed for crop residue burning
Paddy residue burning events in Punjab, Haryana, NCR districts of UP and Rajasthan and Delhi have come down from 43,918 in 2020 to 21,364 in 2021 during the period from September 15 to November 2.
Published on Nov 04, 2021 01:16 AM IST
By Press Trust of India

New Delhi

Incidents of stubble burning have come down by over 51% this season so far compared to the corresponding period last year, according to the Centre’s Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM).

The panel said enforcement agencies have inspected 8,575 sites in Punjab, Haryana and NCR districts of Uttar Pradesh and an environmental compensation of around 58 lakh has been imposed for crop residue burning.

“Paddy residue burning events in Punjab, Haryana, NCR districts of UP and Rajasthan and Delhi have come down from 43,918 in 2020 to 21,364 in 2021 during the period from September 15 to November 2,” it said in a statement.

The reduction in fire counts is 51.35% in the current year compared to the corresponding period last year. Between October 27 and November 2 this year, only 12,853 farm fires have been recorded as against 23,628 cases in the corresponding period of 2020 -- a reduction of 10,775 cases (45.6%).

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Gold Price Today
Diwali 2021
Horoscope Today
Diwali bash 2021
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi Air Quality
Diwali 2021 Wishes
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP