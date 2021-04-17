51 more deaths, 3,915 Covid cases in Punjab

The Covid-19 death toll in Punjab rose to 7,772 on Friday with 51 more fatalities, while 3,915 new cases pushed the infection tally to 2,90,707, a medical bulletin said.

The number of active cases rose to 30,745 from 30,033 on Thursday, it said. Of the new fatalities, seven people died in Amritsar, six in Ludhiana, five in Sangrur and four in Gurdaspur, the bulletin said.

Among the fresh cases, Ludhiana recorded 598 infections, the maximum in the state, followed by 560 in Mohali, 412 in Amritsar and 405 in Jalandhar and 367 in Patiala.

A total of 3,129 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering from infection, taking the overall recoveries to 2,52,190, as per bulletin.

There are 43 critical patients who are on ventilator support while 386 are on oxygen support, it said.

A total of 65,17,986 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, it said. Meanwhile, the Mohali district administration on Friday announced imposition of further curbs by restricting gatherings at marriages and funerals to 20, amid rising Covid-19 cases. Earlier, 50 people were allowed indoors and 100 outdoors, said an official.