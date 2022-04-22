Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
51-year-old biker killed in hit-and-run accident at Mohali’s Balongi

Police said Charanjeet Singh was on his way back home around 6 pm when a speeding car hit him in Balongi and drove off
The biker was rushed to the civil hospital in Phase 6, Mohali, with serious injuries. But he was declared brought dead. (HT File Photo/For representation only)
Published on Apr 22, 2022 02:12 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

A 51-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a hit-and-run accident on National Highway-21 in Balongi on Wednesday evening.

The deceased, Charanjeet Singh, was a resident of Rupalheri village in Fatehgarh Sahib. He worked for a private company.

Police said Singh was on his way back home around 6 pm when a speeding car hit him from behind and drove off. Singh was rushed to the civil hospital in Phase 6, Mohali, with serious injuries. But he was declared brought dead.

Balongi station house officer (SHO) Sunil Kumar said they had booked the unidentified car driver, and were checking CCTV footage to trace and arrest him.

Singh is survived by his wife and two children. His body was handed over to the family members after autopsy.

