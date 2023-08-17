52-year-old Ludhiana man gets 60 stitches after sustaining neck injuries from banned kite string

A 52-year-old man sustained serious injuries after a banned plastic kite string got entangled around his neck on Pakhowal road on Tuesdkay afternoon.

A 52-year-old Ludhiana man needed 60 stitches on his neck after sustaining injuries from a banned kite string. (HT File)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The man, who has been identified as Rajesh Singla of Abdullapur Basti, was headed to a temple on his scooter at the time of the incident. After the string wrapped around his neck, he fell to the ground and onlookers rushed to his aide. He was taken to a private hospital.

Doctors said Rajesh required over 60 stitches on his neck, adding that the string cut just shy of his trachea (windpipe).

As per eyewitnesses’ accounts, Rajesh got entangled in the wire upon reaching the Pakhowal road and tried to free himself to no avail. He then lost consciousness and fell to the ground.

Rajesh had lost his wife a few months ago and has a differently-able son. He is the lone breadwinner of the family.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

62 spools recovered from Vishwakarma market shop, owner held

Police, meanwhile, on Tuesday arrested a shopkeeper for selling banned plastic kite strings after recovering 62 spools.

The accused has been identified as Karan of Vishwakarma Colony.

Sharing details, assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Onkar Singh, who is investigating the case, said the police conducted a raid at the shop at Vishwakarma market following a tip-off.

During checking, police found 62 spools of banned plastic kite string hidden at the shop.

A case under sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), 411 (whoever dishonestly receives or retains any stolen property) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), sections 51, 39 of Wildlife Protection Act and section 15 of Environment Protection Act. Police are questioning the accused about the source of the kite string.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The ASI added that deputy commissioner of police (DCP, head quarters) Rupinder Singh has already banned sale and storage of plastic kite string.